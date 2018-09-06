

CTV Saskatoon





A man charged with child luring, possessing and distributing child pornography and extortion took the stand in his own defense Thursday.

Abdul Jat, 22, has pleaded not guilty in the case, which dates to 2016 and involved a 17-year-old girl with cognitive issues.

The Crown alleges that Jat tricked the girl into sending hum naked photos after he requested to be her friend on Facebook, then threatened to show the pictures to her friends and family if she did not have sex with someone and photograph it.

The nude photos were later released on another Facebook page, the Crown says. Earlier in the trial, an investigator said the photos were also found on Jat’s cell phone.

Jat says the victim added him on Facebook, and it was his best friend at the time who initiated the conversation and asked for photos using Jat’s phone.

Jat testified he assumed the girl was 18 based on her appearance.

The trial is set to resume Friday morning, when Jat will take the stand for cross-examination.