The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and then abandoning a child who was in the backseat, sparking an Amber Alert, is set to appear in court today.

Jonathan Ryan Gunville, 19, admitted to stealing the SUV from a parking lot in North Battleford in September. The six-year-old girl in the back seat has epilepsy and autism.

Gunville confessed to leaving the vehicle, with the girl inside, behind trees in North Battleford’s industrial area.

Gunville’s lawyer said his client has intellectual issues and didn’t take the child deliberately.

He is facing 18 charges relating to the Amber Alert and two other vehicle thefts.

His sentencing is scheduled for this morning.