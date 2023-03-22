Accused in Ally Moosehunter homicide cross-examined by the crown

The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination by the crown.

Ivan Roberto Martell was questioned about his on-and-off relationship with Moosehunter and when the two were living together, as well as his role in drug trafficking, and use of a burner phone for the job.

He was also asked about text messages exchanged between him and Moosehunter.

Martell says he woke up early in the afternoon on March 4th, 2020, and saw a Facebook post saying he was wanted, and Moosehunter was dead.

He says that left him scared and confused.

The crown asked him if he called his father that day. Martell claims he didn’t.

This was different than his father’s statement to police, which says Martell did phone him around 5 a.m.

The court was adjourned until Thursday morning when the defence could call one more witness to the stand.