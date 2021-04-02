SASKATOON -- A house fire in the 2800 block of 18th Street W. Friday morning was caused accidentally by children playing with a lighter.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says it was called to a home around 10:40 a.m.

Three engines, a rescue engine, an aerial unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched, according to a news release from the department.

First arriving fire crews reported flames coming through the roof of the home.

Fire crews were assigned tactical groups and an attack crew fought the fire through a bedroom window from the outside while another crew entered the home.

The aerial crew discovered the fire in the attic.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 11:05 a.m. and the department is reporting no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The department says the damage is estimated to be $200,000.

SFD is giving a reminder to ensure that all open flame devices such as lighters, matches, BBQ lighters and similar items are kept in a safe place away from “curious hands.”