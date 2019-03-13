The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) held its annual bear pit Wednesday, where delegates have the opportunity to address Premier Scott Moe and ministers about issues and concerns in their communities.

Many reeves and council members addressed the lack of access to health care and addictions care in rural municipalities, saying there is a shortage of nurse practioners and not enough resources available to support emergency services in rural hospitals.

“I was transported two-and-a-half hours to Saskatoon when I could’ve only been 15 minutes to a place where I could’ve been given quick treatment,” Hazel Dell Reeve Randall Harriman said.

The hospital in Preeceville has the capabilities to offer emergency services but resources aren’t available, he said.

“What are your plans for these hospitals that can provide emergency services but because of retention, they’re not happening,” Harriman asked Health Minister Jim Reiter.

The minister said recruiting physicians to work in rural communities is an issue, but said the province has made improvements.

“We’ve put such a focus on [recruitment] by and large, I think the situation is much better than it was,” Reiter told reporters.

Premier Scott Moe also noted 900 more physicians and 3400 more nurses are working in communities across the province.

“This is an exciting time as we move forward in health care but notwithstanding we still have more work to do,” he said.

A “significant” investment in health care will be announced in next Wednesday’s budget, Reiter said.