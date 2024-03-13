Above-seasonal weather forces early end to Saskatoon skating season

Above-seasonal weather in Saskatoon has forced an early end to the outdoor skating season.

Several days of temperatures above freezing paired with clear skies have left the ice surface too slushy for skating, Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink at Nutrien Plaza said in a statement.

This year’s season started 13 days later and ended nine days earlier than last winter and the rink faced temporary closures throughout the season due to fluctuating temperatures and snowfall.

The rink said despite these challenges the season was a success — particularly for the Sip & Skate, with attendance at its highest in the three years the program has been running.

“It was a difficult season for winter activities like ice skating”, Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond said.

“And we’re incredibly proud of all the hard work our staff put in to make it possible, despite the challenging environment.”

Saskatchewan started a late winter this year with above-seasonal weather.

Parts of Saskatchewan have been experiencing their warmest winter days on record, with temperatures in December and January about 9 degrees above the average.

According to Environment Canada, 94 high-temperature records were set in Saskatchewan in December.