Above-seasonal temps for the first work week of 2021: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 5:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- Above-seasonal temperatures continue as we kick off 2021, with daytime highs around the freezing point for the first half of the week.
Things get a little colder as we hit Thursday, with daytime highs several ticks below the freezing point, and steady winds making evening lows feel like minus 20.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -5
Evening: -11
Tuesday – Light Snow
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -1
Wednesday– Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 0