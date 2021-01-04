SASKATOON -- Above-seasonal temperatures continue as we kick off 2021, with daytime highs around the freezing point for the first half of the week.

Things get a little colder as we hit Thursday, with daytime highs several ticks below the freezing point, and steady winds making evening lows feel like minus 20.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -5

Evening: -11

Tuesday – Light Snow

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1

Wednesday– Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0