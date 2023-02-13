About 1,290 SaskTel customers experience outages after vandalism incidents

More than 1,000 SaskTel customers in Saskatoon experienced outages following vandalism to the company’s infrastructure.

In the past few days, SaskTel said there have been three incidents of vandalism that are impacting internet, home phone and TV services.

The vandalism happened in three different parts of the city, according to SaskTel.

The one in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue, estimated to have occurred on Feb. 8, had the greatest damage — impacting about 800 customers.

SaskTel said equipment in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood, in the 200 block of Whiteswan Drive, was vandalized on Feb. 9 affecting about 300 customers.

The most recent incident happened on Feb. 10 in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent and the repair is ongoing, according to SaskTel.

SaskTel said it reported these incidents to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), but the SPS said it only received one of the reports.