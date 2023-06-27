Aberdeen man celebrates after $900k lotto win

An Aberdeen, Saskatchewan man won over $900,000 on a VLT at Soul Wok, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) news release.

Chris Dieno won the grand jackpot of $932,055.39 on Friday, the release said.

“It all happened so fast,” Dieno said.

“I didn’t think I had won anything until all the lights started flashing – I couldn’t believe it.”

Dieno said he had a few ideas on how to spend the money.

“The very first thing I’m going to buy is a car for my beautiful girlfriend.”

He also said the money will help him make more time for his family.

“I’m going to try and work a little less and spend more quality time with my kids,” he said.

“I think this will help improve all of our lives.”

There have been 33 vault breaker jackpot winners since 2017, totalling over $31 million in payouts, WCLC said.