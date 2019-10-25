A wintry weekend waits: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 7:03AM CST
SASKATOON – Temperatures shoot into the teens Friday, but don’t get used to it.
A low pressure system is pushing across the prairies, and the trailing cold front crosses Saskatchewan Friday evening. When it does, a rain/snow mix will leaves its mark as Arctic air moves in.
Expect temperatures to stay well below the seasonal level into the next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mostly Cloudy
- High: 15 C
- Evening: 12 C
- 9pm: 7 C
- Saturday – Cloudy/Windy
- Morning Low: -3 C
- Afternoon High: 0 C
- Sunday – Clearing
- Morning Low: -9 C
- Afternoon High: -2 C