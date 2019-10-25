SASKATOON – Temperatures shoot into the teens Friday, but don’t get used to it.

A low pressure system is pushing across the prairies, and the trailing cold front crosses Saskatchewan Friday evening. When it does, a rain/snow mix will leaves its mark as Arctic air moves in.

Expect temperatures to stay well below the seasonal level into the next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Mostly Cloudy
  • High: 15 C
  • Evening: 12 C
  • 9pm: 7 C
  • Saturday – Cloudy/Windy
  • Morning Low: -3 C
  • Afternoon High: 0 C
  • Sunday – Clearing
  • Morning Low: -9 C
  • Afternoon High: -2 C