SASKATOON -- We sit along the southern edge of an advancing low pressure system carrying rainfall across northern Saskatchewan.

Strong winds (40-55 km/h) are already evident in the Bridge City, with the potential of some scattered showers continuing through the morning.

Tomorrow a greater risk of rain builds for central and southern parts of the Province.

Welcome to September.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – AM Light Rain / Wind.

· High: 21

· Evening: 19

· 9pm: 14

· Wednesday – Scattered T-Storms / Wind.

· Morning Low: 8

· Afternoon High: 16

· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.

· Moning Low: 6

· Afternoon High: 19