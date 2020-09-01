Advertisement
A windy welcome to September: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 8:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- We sit along the southern edge of an advancing low pressure system carrying rainfall across northern Saskatchewan.
Strong winds (40-55 km/h) are already evident in the Bridge City, with the potential of some scattered showers continuing through the morning.
Tomorrow a greater risk of rain builds for central and southern parts of the Province.
Welcome to September.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – AM Light Rain / Wind.
· High: 21
· Evening: 19
· 9pm: 14
· Wednesday – Scattered T-Storms / Wind.
· Morning Low: 8
· Afternoon High: 16
· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.
· Moning Low: 6
· Afternoon High: 19