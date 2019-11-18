A windy but mild day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 6:48AM CST
SASKATOON – Strong winds make their mark on an otherwise mild day.
Wins from the WNW will reach 40 km/h, behind an advancing cold front.
We could see some mixed precipitation through the north central band of Saskatchewan before a cooler, clearer night develops.
Mild conditions continue through the week and into next weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Cloudy
- High: 4 C
- Evening: 3 C
- 9pm: 1 C
- Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: -1 C
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -9 C
- Afternoon High: -4 C