SASKATOON – Strong winds make their mark on an otherwise mild day.

Wins from the WNW will reach 40 km/h, behind an advancing cold front. 

We could see some mixed precipitation through the north central band of Saskatchewan before a cooler, clearer night develops.

Mild conditions continue through the week and into next weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Cloudy
  • High: 4 C
  • Evening: 3 C
  • 9pm: 1 C
  • Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -4 C
  • Afternoon High: -1 C
  • Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
  • Morning Low:  -9 C
  • Afternoon High: -4 C