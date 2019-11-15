SASKATOON – Clouds rule the roost Friday. A series of low pressure systems are pushing across the prairies, leaving us under a blanket of cloud.

That’ll mean plus temperatures coming for most of Saskatchewan Friday, and highs will climb into the weekend.

The biggest risk comes overnight and into Saturday morning, with a rain/snow mix set to impact us.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Cloudy
  • High: 3 C
  • Evening: 0 C
  • 9pm:  -2 C
  • Saturday – AM Snow Showers
  • Morning Low: -4 C
  • Afternoon High: 2 C
  • Sunday – Cloudy
  • Morning Low:  -6 C
  • Afternoon High: 3 C