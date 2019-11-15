A warmer weekend to look forward to: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 9:31AM CST
SASKATOON – Clouds rule the roost Friday. A series of low pressure systems are pushing across the prairies, leaving us under a blanket of cloud.
That’ll mean plus temperatures coming for most of Saskatchewan Friday, and highs will climb into the weekend.
The biggest risk comes overnight and into Saturday morning, with a rain/snow mix set to impact us.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Cloudy
- High: 3 C
- Evening: 0 C
- 9pm: -2 C
- Saturday – AM Snow Showers
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C
- Sunday – Cloudy
- Morning Low: -6 C
- Afternoon High: 3 C