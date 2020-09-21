Advertisement
A warm, sunny day as we wrap up summer: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 4:51AM CST
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 4:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- Monday may be the last day of summer but the warm temperatures aren’t going anywhere.
We’re looking for a daytime high of 22 today, with a mix of sun and cloud. We kick off fall Tuesday with a high around 17, but that’s expected to climb throughout the week, as those summer-like temperatures stick around for a bit.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 22
Evening: 7
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 17
Wednesday – Sunny
Afternoon High: 20