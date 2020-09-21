SASKATOON -- Monday may be the last day of summer but the warm temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

We’re looking for a daytime high of 22 today, with a mix of sun and cloud. We kick off fall Tuesday with a high around 17, but that’s expected to climb throughout the week, as those summer-like temperatures stick around for a bit.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 22

Evening: 7

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday – Sunny

Afternoon High: 20