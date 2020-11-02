SASKATOON -- Mild air is churning across the Prairies, pushing temperatures into double-digit territory — on the plus side.

The jet stream has slid well to the north, making room for pacific air to dominate. Along Northern sections of Saskatchewan that mixing of air masses has left freezing rain and snowfall warnings.

Mild conditions across central and southern Saskatchewan are expected to continue for the next 3-4 days.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Afternoon Sun.

· High: 14

· Evening: 8

· 9pm: 5

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny.

· Morning Low: -1

· Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 0

· Afternoon High: 14