A thin band of showers brings some rain Wednesday morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 6:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- The sun moves in, setting us up for another unseasonably warm afternoon as highs reach into the twenties.
Things stay mild as we head toward the weekend, albeit with stronger wind patterns expected over the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Showers
High: 21
Evening: 19
Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 23
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21