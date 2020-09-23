SASKATOON -- The sun moves in, setting us up for another unseasonably warm afternoon as highs reach into the twenties.

Things stay mild as we head toward the weekend, albeit with stronger wind patterns expected over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Showers

High: 21

Evening: 19

Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21