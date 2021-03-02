SASKATOON -- Things remain above the seasonal average, with even warmer conditions coming as the week wears on.

Gradual melting over the course of the next while will certainly reduce snow coverage, but may also create slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks.

All in all, it's a mild start to the month of March.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: -2

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Clearing

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -0

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2