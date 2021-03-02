Advertisement
A slight cool down, but still above seasonal: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things remain above the seasonal average, with even warmer conditions coming as the week wears on.
Gradual melting over the course of the next while will certainly reduce snow coverage, but may also create slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks.
All in all, it's a mild start to the month of March.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Sunny
High: -2
Evening: -3
Wednesday – Clearing
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -0
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 2