SASKATOON -- Eden Care Communities officially opened two new group homes Friday with help from the provincial government as part of the Saskatchewan disability strategy.

“It’s a home that gives them, their families, their loved ones a sense of hope, a sense of belonging, a sense that an abled body person has. It’s a home that doesn’t define them because they live with a disability,” CEO Alan Stephen said.

The new homes were renovated from previous care homes. Renovations began late last year and the home was designed by the residents, who began moving in this May, he said.

“We met with the residents and said ‘what would you like?’”

The homes have multiple features to help residents with daily activities, such as transferring from their mobility devices to their beds, while low countertops accommodate mobility devices.

“There is a happy feeling being at Eden. I have become a much happier person because I am living here. We all feel a lot more independent,” said resident Rhett Wallace, with his assisted communication device.

Wallace said he loves to hang out with his friends in the living room of the new home and that he likes to go on trips in the vans provided for the homes.

Eden Care receives more than $3.7 million annual to support people with intellection disabilities, the province said in a news release.

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said the government wanted to make sure residents feel at home.

“This is where they’re going to call their families, they’re going to have celebrations, they’re going to do events. This is their home just like any other functioning home.”