A Sask. couple was caught having sex on someone else’s lawn. Then they started throwing rocks
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 1:57PM CST
SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP are investigating after a couple was interrupted in a compromising position – and allegedly became violent.
Police called to 1900 block of 102nd Street around 7 p.m. on June 15 after someone cutting lawn located two people having sex, according to a news release.
Police say the couple became upset and started throwing rocks at the complainant.