A return to sunshine after several days of wind and rain: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:30AM CST
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:30AM CST
SASKATOON -- It will be less windy Thursday, although gusts may still be an issue at times, blowing up to 40 km/h.
Temperatures remain shy of the seasonal average again today and Friday, with heat building back in for the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 17 C
Evening: 17 C
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 6 C
Afternoon High: 18 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 8 C
Afternoon High: 24 C