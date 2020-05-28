SASKATOON -- It will be less windy Thursday, although gusts may still be an issue at times, blowing up to 40 km/h.

Temperatures remain shy of the seasonal average again today and Friday, with heat building back in for the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 17 C

Evening: 17 C

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 6 C

Afternoon High: 18 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 8 C

Afternoon High: 24 C