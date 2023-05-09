'A really good feeling': Saskatoon students adapt toys for kids with disabilities

Students at Montgomery School traded in their pencils and books for soldering irons and screwdrivers on Tuesday.

The Grade 5 to 8 students adapted toys to make them more accessible for kids with mobility challenges.

Students wired switches to build easier controls — such as the pressing of a button, instead of the turning of a knob.

“We’re putting together buttons for toys and video games,” 13-year-old Kiera Bright told CTV News.

The devices the students build will be donated to the Alvin Buckwold Child Development Program.

“When I’m soldering, it’s a feeling of, ‘I’m going to help somebody' and it’s a really good feeling to have,” Bright said.

David Crowell, vice-principal of Montgomery School, said the project is a win-win for the kids on both sides of the transaction — the recipients get accessible toys and the students have a hands-on experience, building technology and helping the community.

“Being able to see that your work goes beyond the walls of the school, it gives kids the opportunity to know that they make a difference, and they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to do that,” Crowell said.