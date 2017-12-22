Celina Vance lived on the streets and was addicted to hard drugs and alcohol, but when she found she was pregnant, she decided to leave that life behind.

She checked herself into detox and rehab programs and applied to live in Homeward Bound, a housing-first residence in Prince Albert, Sask.

Homeward Bound welcomes people who struggle with addiction and homelessness and puts them into a stable home first. Once the resident is ready, staff then focus on getting the resident the help they need to overcome their addiction.

Vance is now celebrating 18 months of sobriety. She said her inspiration is her son.

“I want be with my son. I never had that family love,” she said. “My whole life that’s all I searched for, and now I have it and I don’t want to lose it.”

Vance said her main focus is raising her son and getting healthy again as she “did a lot of damage to [her] body.” But she said she plans on going back to school and getting an education.

She credits her success to Homeward Bound.

“They give you a chance at life here,” Vance said. “Because you can actually have a home, and be like, ‘OK, I got a home now. What can I do from here?’ When you’re out on the street, you’re lost.”

In addition to Homeward Bound that houses 119 residents, Prince Albert has two overnight shelters operated by YWCA. The CEO of YWCA, Donna Brooks, said the shelters usually operate at maximum capacity, especially during the cold months.

“When they come here, they get the food, the shelter, and they get a sense of belonging,” Brooks said. “The staff being able to help them, and they help each other too, move forward to the next step.”