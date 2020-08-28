Advertisement
A picture-perfect day expected in the Bridge City: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures should align with the seasonal average today, and blue skies will dominate.
Saturday another warm front crosses, pushing highs towards the thirty degree mark once more.
Beyond that, a cooling trend is coming. Temperatures will fall Sunday and into Monday as we say so long to August.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 23
Evening: 22
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 30
Sunday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 14