SASKATOON -- Temperatures should align with the seasonal average today, and blue skies will dominate.

Saturday another warm front crosses, pushing highs towards the thirty degree mark once more.

Beyond that, a cooling trend is coming. Temperatures will fall Sunday and into Monday as we say so long to August.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 23

Evening: 22

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14