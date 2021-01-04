Advertisement
A new year means changes to some City of Saskatoon fees
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 9:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- A new year means new fees as the City of Saskatoon changes how much it charges for certain services.
From waste-related services to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, here are some changes to be aware of:
- In 2021, the curbside residential recycling program will cost households $7.47 per month and if you live in a multi-unit residence, it will cost $3.86 per household, per month.
- Carbon tax charges for residential customers will increase to 0.70 cents per kilowatt-hour. That's up from 63 cents in 2020.
- Water and wastewater rates will increase by 3.9 per cent.
- There will be a decrease when it comes to the flood protection program levy. That levy will now cost households just over $1.00 per water meter, per month.
- There are various rate and fee changes for building and plumbing permits.
- If you are planning a visit to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo. Expect to pay a little more to see the animals. About 50 cents more for a single adult admission and a couple dollars more for families.
- As for other city parks, recreational activities & attractions, there are no changes. Parking rates and ticket fines will remain the same as well.