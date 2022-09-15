A mother of 5 was killed 31 years ago and Prince Albert police are hoping to solve her homicide

Police in Prince Albert hoping information from the public might lead to a break in a three-decade old homicide case.

It has been 31 years since Jean LaChance died and her death is still under investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

“Her family, including her five children, continue to wait for answers about who is responsible,” PAPS said in a media release.

Police said LaChance’s body was found on Sept. 15, 1991 along the bush line in a field south of Victoria Hospital. At the time her children were between the ages of four and 11 and “were suddenly and inexplicably left without their mother,” police said.

“Jean’s family has spent years waiting for answers about what happened,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen who works with the Prince Albert police service’s missing persons and historical crimes unit.

“We know someone has information and we need them to tell the truth so Jean’s family can finally have closure. They deserve to know the truth.”

PAPS are asking anyone with information about LaChance’s death to contact police or Crime Stoppers to help solve this historic homicide.

LaChance was last seen at the former Coronet bar around closing time on Sept. 15, 1991. Police said that there were several witnesses who helped piece together a timeline of LaChance's last hours.

However, investigators are still looking for additional information to help solve the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-953-4222 or to contact Crime Stoppers.