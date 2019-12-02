SASKATOON – The morning wind chill reminds us that it is December.

Clouds dominate the early hours Monday, with clearing conditions in tow this afternoon. Overnight, things will stay quite mild, as we see a warm front pushing across the province.

The mild air means we could see plus temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -2 C

Evening: -6 C

9 p.m.: -7 C

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -2 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -3 C