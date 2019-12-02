A mixed weather bag to start December: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 7:20AM CST
SASKATOON – The morning wind chill reminds us that it is December.
Clouds dominate the early hours Monday, with clearing conditions in tow this afternoon. Overnight, things will stay quite mild, as we see a warm front pushing across the province.
The mild air means we could see plus temperatures Tuesday afternoon.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -2 C
Evening: -6 C
9 p.m.: -7 C
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: -2 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -3 C