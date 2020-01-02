SASKATOON -- We’re into a new year, and our weather is all over the map as we kick off a new decade.

We can expect light snow on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, with a mix of sun on cloud the other days.

The temperatures aren’t too bad as we wrap up this work week, but will dip as we get into the weekend and early next week, with a daytime high of -16 next Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly cloudy, chance of snow

High: -3 C

Evening: -11 C

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -9 C

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -10 C

Afternoon High: 2 C