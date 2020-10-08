Advertisement
A mix of sun and cloud blow with moderate winds: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 6:00AM CST
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 6:00AM CST
SASKATOON -- Northern sections of Saskatchewan are expecting big time precipitation, while central and southern regions enjoy the benefits of a crossing warm front.
Temperatures in the twenties won’t be uncommon across the lower third of Saskatchewan Thursday. Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving weekend, things cool off Sunday and Monday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 21
Evening: 17
Friday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 24