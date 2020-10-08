SASKATOON -- Northern sections of Saskatchewan are expecting big time precipitation, while central and southern regions enjoy the benefits of a crossing warm front.

Temperatures in the twenties won’t be uncommon across the lower third of Saskatchewan Thursday. Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving weekend, things cool off Sunday and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 21

Evening: 17

Friday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 24