SASKATOON -- A normal part of being a teenager — simply spending time with friends — has been upended during like so much else during the pandemic.

Izabel Orban-Lee is 16 and the past month has been challenging in many ways that she does not entirely understand.

Being apart from her peer group and school friends who she normally spends 6 hours a day with, contradicts basic teen instincts.

"A lot of us feel down and lonely and we don't have anyone, and we can't see anyone, and you can Facetime, but it's so different," Orban-Lee told CTV News.

One U of S researcher who studies adolescent relationships says the challenges facing teens right now are quite different than those of adults or small children and they should be recognized as such.

“Peer relationships, particularly those friendships, they're so developmentally important and that's really important to keep in mind, but it’s not that we have a lot of pandemics to compare," Carie Buchanan, Assistant Professor, St. Thomas More College said.

She does say that Canadian teens will fair much better because of access to technology and the ability to communicate online.

With Premier Scott Moe’s announcement to start lifting restrictions, Orban-Lee feels encouraged that she will be able to see her friends this spring although she knows not all will be allowed to go out yet.

“I think it’s good that we have something that we can go out and see people again. Obviously not big gatherings, but I feel for a lot of people they don’t need big gatherings, they just need a gathering of two people and they’ll be fine.”