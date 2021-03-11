SASKATOON -- Métis National Council President Clement Chartier says a recent change to Métis Nation-Saskatchewan's voting rules is too exclusionary.

During a small protest in Saskatoon on Thursday, Chartier said the Election Act was amended in the past year to state that only those registered with Métis Nation Saskatchewan (MN-S) have a right to vote on issues pertaining to the organiziation.

"Prior to that, any Métis 16 years of age and up would simply show up and swear a declaration that you’re Métis, and then you’re allowed to vote.," Chartier said this morning.

It can take anywhere from two to six months for someone to become registered with MN-S, according to their website.

MN-S says it represents 80,000 Métis people.

“A lot of people are not happy. An excess of perhaps 60,000 have become disenfranchised.” Chartier said.

He says MN-S won't represent all of the Métis people in Sask. and only those who are registered.

CTV News reached out to MN-S president Glen McCallum and is awaiting a response.

Those who want to apply for membership must be a descendent of a historically recognized Métis ancestor and have been a resident of Saskatchewan for the last six months, MN-S says on its website.

“What we have is a step backwards to pre-1993 where the MN-S … if this is allowed to continue, (will be) nothing more than a membership organization.”

According to the Constitution of MN-S, any Métis over the age of 16 is eligible to vote.

Chartier says he encourages people to show up to the polls and attempt to vote even if they’re not registered.

The Métis National Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for May 29.