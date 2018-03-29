The public, especially people who are using cocaine need to get educated on and equipped with naloxone kits, according to Jason Mercredi, executive director at AIDS Saskatoon.

"What we've been told by our counterparts in Alberta, BC and Ontario, get ready for when fentanyl hits because a lot of people are going to die if we are not prepared, " said Mercredi before a panel discussion Wednesday night at the Frances Morrison Library.

The discussion was focused on educating the public on how to get naloxone kits and how to use them.

Toni Vandale was on the panel. She says she is a former addict and a student. "A lot of people I think are confused about how they go about getting a naloxone kit and actually how easy it is to get them," she told CTV News.

Earlier this month three people died in Saskatoon after taking what police believe was cocaine, possibly laced with fentanyl. That same weekend, three others were taken to hospital after suspected overdoses. Not long after that, two men died in Maidstone after what RCMP said are suspected overdoses.

Doctor Peter Butt, an addictions specialist with the health authority sees fentanyl as a growing problem. "Certainly there's been an increase and what we saw was unfortunately a burst in fatalities. There's a problem, there's no doubt about that," he said.

Naloxone kits are provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and are free to anyone who uses fentanyl or any other drug.