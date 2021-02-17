SASKATOON -- Get ready for even warmer air as we’ll see temperatures soaring by the weekend.

Between now and then it’ll feel like a more typical February for a couple of days as we transition from the deep freeze to the thaw.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Light Snow.

High: -16

Evening: -18

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -16

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -6