A light dusting of snow works across our region as the bitter cold slowly fades: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- Get ready for even warmer air as we’ll see temperatures soaring by the weekend.
Between now and then it’ll feel like a more typical February for a couple of days as we transition from the deep freeze to the thaw.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Light Snow.
High: -16
Evening: -18
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -16
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -6