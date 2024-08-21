'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
“Unfortunately, just due to the size and the wind conditions, it was really hard to protect,” Saskatoon Fire Department Deputy Chief Rob Hogan told journalists on Wednesday.
The fire was approximately 800 acres in size. It started at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday between Highway 11 and west on Victor Road.
The fire was extinguished at 2 a.m., according to the fire department.
Hogan said the fire burned down a house with an attached garage, a large shop, detached garage, five vehicles, a motorhome, and three buildings.
Damage is estimated to be $3 million. There were no injuries.
(Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
Hogan said the fire started in a wheat field with a combine.
“Wheels are spinning. Things get hot, things are dry. It's a perfect storm for a fire, unfortunately,” Joseph Andrew Zimmer told CTV News.
Zimmer lives on a property near the field, where the fire started.
He was doing yard work when he noticed the dark plume of smoke and was immediately ready to help his neighbours.
“We just started moving equipment out as fast as we could. Drove a bunch of swathers, combines, and trucks. Family got moved. Pets got moved. It all happened pretty quick,” Zimmer said.
“I’m just glad everyone's all right.”
Zimmer said some horses were cut loose and found by another neighbour.
“When something like this happens we help each other out. Rural people, we stick together,” Zimmer said.
(Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
Mike Dukart was unloading a washer and dryer from his truck when his wife noticed the fire about a mile from their home.
“My wife looked out the window. She’s like, ‘There’s a hell of a fire out there,’” Dukart told CTV News.
The couple quickly unloaded the machines.
“Because if we gotta make an escape, we got to have room for the sheep,” Dukart said, referring to his four sheep in the yard.
Hogan thanked the Clavet Fire Department and local farmers for their help in fighting the flames.
“A number of local farmers came with tractors and big 14, 20-foot discers. That helped us,” Hogan said.
“A lot of that area is wheat field, so they were able to go through the wheat field, knock it down, and create a firebreak for us so that the fire wouldn’t spread.”
(Chad Hills / CTV News)
Hogan said dry conditions, combined with strong winds created a challenge for firefighters.
“In wildland firefighting, we talk about the 30-30-30 rule. That’s where the temperature is greater than 30 Celsius, the humidity is 30 per cent or less and the wind is 30 kilometres per hour or greater,” Hogan said.
The temperature was 34 C, wind was gusting 35-51 kilometres an hour and the humidity was 17 per cent.
“This created very difficult conditions for our fire crews,” Hogan explained.
Hogan said crews stayed at the scene on Wednesday to put out remaining hotspots.
