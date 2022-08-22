'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return

The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.

Putting up posters and combing through areas of the South Saskatchewan River near the Broadway Bridge on Monday, Jennifer Woolsey said she simply wants to find her son, 15-year-old Kord Lagasse, who went missing from Rosthern on Thursday afternoon.

“We're all just trying to keep it together,” Woolsey said. “We’re here for one reason: I want to find my son and thank everybody for coming and helping.”

“It's a hard time right now.”

Woolsey said she found out her son was missing on Saturday night. She quickly made the trip from Swift Current to Rosthern, where Lagasse was living with his stepfather.

Along the way, she stopped at every gas station in every small town along the way asking if anyone had seen Lagasse.

Over the weekend, Woolsey printed 150 flyers, which she is now posting in as many public areas as she can.

“There's lots of family here helping, and it's been hard but we’re just trying to keep it together,” she said.

Woolsey said Lagasse has lived in Rosthern since August 2019. Woolsey thinks Lagasse was trying to make his way back to Medicine Hat where he grew up and was noticeably happier with his larger social circle and more family in the area.

“He’s just a happy spirit,” she said.

Describing her boy as outgoing, loving and loyal, Woolsey said Lagasse loves being outdoors.

“This is his kind of thing. He loves the outdoors, but on his own – it’s freaking me out,” she said.

According to a news release, RCMP investigators believe Lagasse may have been seen hitchhiking along Highway 11 on Saturday.

Lagasse is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and medium length blonde hair. It’s unknown what Lagasse was last seen wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green, army-style backpack.

“I just want to take my boy home. I want to find him, I hope he’s safe. I know he is. He’s just doing Kord things, but I need to see him,” she said.

Anyone who may have spotted Lagasse or has information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP by calling 310-RCMP.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting its website.

--With files from Tyler Barrow.