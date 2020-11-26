SASKATOON -- Flurries continue to push southeast and will impact those regions of the province into the early afternoon, while we're left with clearing conditions and a slight cool down.

Another system is tracking to the north overnight, and while it will carry warmer air, it does leave the threat of more moisture and perhaps some freezing rain in the Saskatoon and Prince Albert regions.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow

High: -3

Evening: -3

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3