A fresh blanket of snow greets us, making for a dicey day on the roads: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 6:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- Flurries continue to push southeast and will impact those regions of the province into the early afternoon, while we're left with clearing conditions and a slight cool down.
Another system is tracking to the north overnight, and while it will carry warmer air, it does leave the threat of more moisture and perhaps some freezing rain in the Saskatoon and Prince Albert regions.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow
High: -3
Evening: -3
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -3