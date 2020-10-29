Advertisement
A foggy start to the day with a potential for slippery streets: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 8:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- Morning fog hangs over low large sections of Saskatchewan.
-- Prepare for a slippery day out there as temperatures hover around the freezing point, and the risk of more precipitation looms.
-- We will continue to play the freeze thaw game over the next few days before seeing above seasonal conditions as November arrives on Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – Rain/Snow Showers.
· High: 2
· Evening: 1
· 9pm: -1
· Friday – Cloudy.
· Morning Low: -5
· Afternoon High: 6
· Saturday – Partly Cloudy / Wind.
· Morning Low: -5
· Afternoon High: 0