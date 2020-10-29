SASKATOON -- Morning fog hangs over low large sections of Saskatchewan.

-- Prepare for a slippery day out there as temperatures hover around the freezing point, and the risk of more precipitation looms.

-- We will continue to play the freeze thaw game over the next few days before seeing above seasonal conditions as November arrives on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Rain/Snow Showers.

· High: 2

· Evening: 1

· 9pm: -1

· Friday – Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -5

· Afternoon High: 6

· Saturday – Partly Cloudy / Wind.

· Morning Low: -5

· Afternoon High: 0