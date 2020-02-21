A fine February weekend is upon us: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 7:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- Friday is filled with more mild air, and temperatures near the freezing point. Cloudy periods will develop through portions of the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.
The entire weekend should mirror these conditions, which is good news for outdoor enthusiasts.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: -1 C
Evening: -3 C
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: 1 C
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -2 C