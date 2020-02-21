SASKATOON -- Friday is filled with more mild air, and temperatures near the freezing point. Cloudy periods will develop through portions of the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.

The entire weekend should mirror these conditions, which is good news for outdoor enthusiasts.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -1 C

Evening: -3 C

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -10 C

Afternoon High: 1 C

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -2 C