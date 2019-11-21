SASKATOON – It’s time to get in the festive spirit and have some fun, and Brit’s Picks can help!

Sask. Country Showcase – Tonight – TCU Place

Some of Canada’s top country musicians hit the stage in support of children and families here in Saskatoon, as they support the Saskatoon Crisis Nursery. Artists such as Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Pritchett, Jason Blaine and Tenille Arts will perform, so you won’t want to miss it! Tickets are $49.

Festival of Tree – Nov. 22-30th – Western Development Museum

The always-popular Festival of Trees is back! Wander through the decorated trees and gingerbread lane and get into the Christmas spirit. It runs from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily, with special hours Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5-$12 with a family pass for $27.

Elf: The Musical – December 4th-January 5th - Persephone Theatre

Persephone Theatre picked a great one for their annual Christmas show – Elf! If you’ve seen the movie, you know the story of Buddy, a human child who was raised as an elf in Santa’s workshop, before he sets out to learn his true identity, and the meaning of Christmas. This one is selling out fast, so be sure to snag tickets quickly. They range from $23-$63.

