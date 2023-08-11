A farmer built the 'Great Wall of Saskatchewan' decades ago and it's still standing

A free-standing stone wall in Saskatchewan took 35 years to build and is still drawing visitors to the Kindersley area.

Dubbed the "Great Wall of Saskatchewan," the 12-foot high and 12-foot wide wall was started by Albert Johnson in 1961, according to his son, Ken.

“He built a little chunk there only about three, four feet high. And then he got an idea that he was going to build it bigger. So we rebuilt that to six feet high,” Johnson told CTV News. “We just picked all the stones off the fields and cleaned up all the stones. He just kept on and until it turned into what it was.”

Johnson said his dad continued working on the wall until he was 89.

“It was hard work because there's big stones and it was all done by hand. Except for the bigger ones we moved around with the equipment.”

He said when it was complete, it was a sight to see.

“It was quite impressive.”

Johnson said the wall became a tourist attraction.

“There used to be busloads of people. It was a tourist stop for people going by on buses. When people come in, they just bring them here,” he said.

“People from all over the world have been there.”

Once the wall was finished, Johnson said people could even walk on top.

“You can actually walk along the rows up to a peak. There was a little path along the top.”

TRADITIONAL SOD HOUSE

About two decades after Johnson started building the wall, a group of seniors decided to build a traditional sod house near it.

The house was built in 1986, though it had been planned for 1985, according to Tourism Kindersley’s Jordyn Gilmour.

“This didn't happen because of how dry it was that year, which made it near impossible to cut the sods,” Gilmour told CTV News in an email.

Furnishings were added to the sod house, giving visitors an idea of what settler life would have been like, Tourism Saskatchewan's website said.

The wall and sod house are 1.6 kilometres west of the village of Smiley on Highway 772.