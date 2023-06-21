'A dream come true': Sask. man competes in PGA tour Canada tournament

Golfers from around the world are coming to Saskatchewan for a PGA Tour Canada tournament at the Elk Ridge Resort this week. For one Saskatoon man, competing in the Saskatchewan Open is a full circle moment.

Josh Nagy, 21, is an amateur athlete with Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, but with a sponsor exemption, he will compete at the professional level on the very same course where he first learned to golf.

“I used to come up here as a kid and spend our summers out here, so it's kind of a dream come true to be able to come out here and play,” Nagy told media on Tuesday.

The tournament is the second of 10 in the Fortinet Cup series. Quebec-born Étienne Papineau won the first tournament in Victoria, B.C. last week.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence after a great win last week, so hopefully I can keep going on that nice run,” Papineau said.

Elk Ridge Resort general manager Ryan Danberg said the goal with hosting the tournament is to give golfers the Saskatchewan Experience. He told reporters he is hoping for good weather after the event last year was cut short due to heavy rain.

“Talking with the tour guys earlier this week, that was one of the most challenging weeks they've ever had, operationally,” Danberg said.

“Mother Nature is looking like she's going to prevail and I think we're in for an exciting week at the golf courses,” he added.

Danberg remembers giving Nagy his first golf lesson and is excited to see him hit the links once again. Meanwhile Nagy said he is ready to compete at this level of golf, and said his familiarity with the course will be beneficial.

“Definitely the local knowledge I think will play a little bit of a factor here,” Nagy said.

Opening ceremonies were held Tuesday afternoon, and the first tee time is set for Thursday morning.