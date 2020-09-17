Advertisement
A decent all-around Thursday as we prepare for a surge of summertime heat: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 6:24AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expect a mix of sun and cloud Thursday, with more sunshine becoming evident through the afternoon.
Brisk temperatures return overnight, before they soar Friday and Saturday, as we enjoy a beautiful final weekend of summer.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 17
Evening: 15
Friday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 29