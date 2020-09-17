SASKATOON -- Expect a mix of sun and cloud Thursday, with more sunshine becoming evident through the afternoon.

Brisk temperatures return overnight, before they soar Friday and Saturday, as we enjoy a beautiful final weekend of summer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 17

Evening: 15

Friday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 29