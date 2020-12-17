Advertisement
A dangerous mix of warm temperatures and flurries filter across SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:29AM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:31AM CST
SASKATOON -- Further north, snowfall warnings are in effect as they prepare for 10-20 cm along the Manitoba border.
Saskatoon expects to see some flurries with a daytime high of zero degrees. Overnight as the snow clears, temperatures plunge with strong howling winds pushing in cold Arctic air.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow Showers.
High: -0
Evening: -2
Friday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -18
Saturday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -1