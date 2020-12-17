SASKATOON -- Further north, snowfall warnings are in effect as they prepare for 10-20 cm along the Manitoba border.

Saskatoon expects to see some flurries with a daytime high of zero degrees. Overnight as the snow clears, temperatures plunge with strong howling winds pushing in cold Arctic air.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow Showers.

High: -0

Evening: -2

Friday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -18

Saturday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -1