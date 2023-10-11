'A cosmic ballet': How to watch Saturday's partial eclipse in Saskatchewan
With a partial solar eclipse set to take over the skies on Saturday, it may be tempting to take a quick peek skyward, but experts advise not to look without the proper safety equipment.
Tim Yaworski is a member of the Royal Astronomical Society, and to say he’s excited about this astronomical event is an understatement.
He poetically describes the way the sun and moon will cross paths.
“To see the movement of the heavens, to see the moon and sun interacting together in that cosmic ballet, which is just amazing,” Yaworski told CTV News.
Between 9:20 and 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning, sky watchers in Saskatchewan can witness a partial eclipse of the sun.
“The moon is going to be passing between earth and sun and at its peak, it's going to be covering 50 per cent of the sun’s surface,” he said.
The peak will occur around 10:30 a.m.
What we’ll see in Saskatchewan is similar to the eclipse we saw in 2017, Yaworski said.
The celestial event will look different down south in the United States. They’ll get what’s called an annular eclipse.
“The moon will be between the earth and the sun and because the moon is so much further away than usual, it’s not going to completely cover the sun, instead it’s going to leave a ring of fire eclipse,” he said.
The ring will be similar to that of a total eclipse, but thicker and it won’t be as dark.
Back here in Saskatoon, the Meewasin Valley Authority is selling tickets for a safe viewing party Saturday morning. It’s a fundraiser for the organization.
“We’re hosting it at the Shakespeare festival centre, in the amphitheatre. It’s going to be really fun. It will be a party,” Samantha Cowan, Meewasin Valley Authority, Tourism and Experience coordinator told CTV News.
Protective glasses are included in the price of admission to protect from the harmful sun’s rays.
If you don’t have a pair of the approved eclipse protective glasses, chances are you have a spaghetti strainer or colander at home which can also come in handy. You point the strainer towards the sun so the rays shine through. Holding a white piece of paper behind it, you can watch safely on the white surface.
“All those holes in the spaghetti strainer will create a projection of the suns view so you’ll see the eclipse in the spaghetti strainer view,” Yaworski says.
He’s hopeful the forecast in Saskatoon will be clear enough to hold the viewing event, but if the clouds are too obstructive, they’ll issue refunds.
There will be a total eclipse in 2028, but it will only be visible in Alaska.
The next time Saskatchewan will see a similar event is in 2048.
