A cool start to our week, with the potential of precipitation pushing into our region: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- A relatively thin band of snow and/or rain (depending on conditions) will move south across Saskatchewan today.
Things warm slightly into Tuesday, before we see temperatures soar Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Snow Risk
High: 5
Evening: 4
Tuesday – Clearing
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 9
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 18