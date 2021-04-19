SASKATOON -- A relatively thin band of snow and/or rain (depending on conditions) will move south across Saskatchewan today.

Things warm slightly into Tuesday, before we see temperatures soar Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Snow Risk

High: 5

Evening: 4

Tuesday – Clearing

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 18