A cold, damp Friday as we head into the may long weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 7:14AM CST
SASKATOON -- Monday’s record-breaking heat seems like a distant memory, as we wrap the workweek with a high of 4 and light rain with a chance of snow flurries.
Things warm up a bit for the long weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the low teens Saturday and Sunday. We could see more light rain Monday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy, Chance of Light Rain or Flurries
High: 4
Evening: -2
Saturday – Sunny
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 11
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 13