SASKATOON -- Things will become more mild Friday as the clouds advance, bringing warmer air to our region.

Expect to see temperatures cap around -3 this afternoon, and stay quite mild overnight with the risk of flurries developing by midnight. We've got a nice looking weekend, with seasonal daytime highs.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -3

Evening: -4

Saturday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7