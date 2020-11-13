Advertisement
A clear, cold start to the day with wind chill values in the minus-twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 5:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things will become more mild Friday as the clouds advance, bringing warmer air to our region.
Expect to see temperatures cap around -3 this afternoon, and stay quite mild overnight with the risk of flurries developing by midnight. We've got a nice looking weekend, with seasonal daytime highs.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -3
Evening: -4
Saturday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -5
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -7