SASKATOON -- A return to unseasonably mild temperatures Tuesday sets us up for double-digit daytime highs as the week ends.

The final full day of winter is Friday, and it may well be the best one. Get ready, because spring starts Saturday!

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Clearing

High: 0

Evening: -2

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9