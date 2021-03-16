Advertisement
A chilly morning, but things are ready to warm up in Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:17AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- A return to unseasonably mild temperatures Tuesday sets us up for double-digit daytime highs as the week ends.
The final full day of winter is Friday, and it may well be the best one. Get ready, because spring starts Saturday!
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Clearing
High: 0
Evening: -2
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 5
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 9