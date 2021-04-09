Advertisement
A chill hangs in the air after Thursday showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 6:20AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Temperatures bounce back into the afternoon, as we expect to push back into the double digits today.
Tomorrow will be a carbon copy as far as the mercury goes, but the winds of change will be blowing, leaving us with a much colder Sunday – and the prospect of flurries heading into next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 12
Evening: 11
Saturday –Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Sunday –Light Snow
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 3