A changing of the guard when it comes to Saskatchewan’s weather: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- Say goodbye to the mild air as the jet stream has sunk well into the United States, leaving December on the Prairies to feel like December on the Prairies.
Close to seasonal conditions have arrived, but even they won’t stick around long, as the thermometer is set to plunge by Sunday.
Between now and then, it’s par for the course.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -7
Evening: -9
Friday –Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -7
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -8