SASKATOON -- Say goodbye to the mild air as the jet stream has sunk well into the United States, leaving December on the Prairies to feel like December on the Prairies.

Close to seasonal conditions have arrived, but even they won’t stick around long, as the thermometer is set to plunge by Sunday.

Between now and then, it’s par for the course.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -7

Evening: -9

Friday –Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -8