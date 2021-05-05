SASKATOON -- It warms up a bit in Saskatoon as we hit the midway point of the workweek, with a daytime high expected to be around 17 degrees.

There’s a chance of some light showers this afternoon, though they won’t stick around for long, if they come at all. However, there’s another chance of showers Saturday, which is welcome news for producers looking for moisture.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 17

Evening: 0

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 138

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15